By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR, India: Rankings don’t matter when one is playing in major tournaments like the World Cup, or Olympics.





This is opinion of India coach Harendra Singh, who has set his sights on lifting the World Cup on home soil.



India’s only victory in the World Cup was in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, while the Olympics had been much kinder as they are holders of eight gold medals.



“China, Canada and France have shown that rankings can’t be taken into consideration when playing in a major tournament like the World Cup. I have never approached a team based on their ranking, but based on their current form.



“Did anybody think that the Ireland women can reach the final of the hockey World Cup? And did you believe before the tournament that Croatia can reach football World Cup’s final?



“All these teams have achieved greatness by disregarding rankings or history when playing. India want to end this tournament with the World Cup trophy in their hands, and that’s what we will plan for,” said Harendra.



So far, only World No 12 Malaysia have played to their ranking and were whipped 7-0 by World No 4 Dutch.



Canada, No 11 in the world, lost only 2-1 to No 3 Belgium; 20th ranked France lost only 2-1 to No 9 New Zealand; 17th ranked China surprised 7th ranked England 2-2.



And France surprised No 8 Spain 1-1 in their second match of the tournament.



