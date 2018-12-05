By Jugjet Singh



GOALKEEPER S. Kumar was a punching bag for the Netherlands, as they poured an avalanche of 25 shots at goal in 36 circle penetrations in their 7-0 victory on Saturday.





But he was back at his jovial self yesterday, and is looking forward to the Pakistan battle tomorrow.



Coach Roelant Oltmans said they lost a battle, but the war is still being fought.



So, how are the Malaysian players coping with a four-day break after such a big disappointing opening match?



“All the players are more relaxed now after we underwent a few video sessions, talks and team-bonding games and we know our objective in this tournament.



“Even though there is a big break between matches, we are enjoying ourselves with many other activities.



“There are plenty of things to do at the players' lounge in our hotel (official hotel for all teams), and right now, and there is no need to go out to visit or look around the city just yet," said Kumar.



The players from other teams have been seen regularly touring the city's ancient as well as shopping sites to pass their time while waiting for their next match.



For Malaysia, sightseeing can wait wait until after the Pakistan mountain is conquered.



New Straits Times