By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR, India: Pakistan’s Umar Bhutta has played five seasons with Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), and so he knows what to expect in a crucial Group D match against Malaysia at the Kalinga Stadium tomorrow.





The fact that Malaysia have played Pakistan three times this year alone will also come into the picture when both these teams try to qualify for the next round.



Pakistan only lost 1-0 to Germany, while Malaysia were hammered 7-0 by Netherlands.



“Not only myself, but every member of the Pakistan team knows Malaysian players very well as some of them have played in the MHL, while the others have met regularly at the international scene this year (Asian Games and Asian Champions Trophy).



“Luck, I believe, will separate both the teams in this crucial World Cup match,” said the midfielder with 163 caps.



The last match for both teams is against giants of the game — Malaysia will play Germany while Pakistan take on Netherlands.



“Coming into the tournament, both Malaysia and Pakistan know that they have their work cut out against Germany and Netherlands. We had a better outing against Germany but that does not mean we can take Malaysia lightly just because they lost by a big margin to Netherlands.



“That is not how Malaysia play, we know they can play much better than that, and so it will be a tough match when we meet Wednesday,” said Umar.



Four years ago at the Kalinga Stadium, Pakistan upset hosts India 4-3 in the Champions Trophy semi-final before losing 2-0 to Germany in the final.



“Pakistan are the lowest ranked team in our group (13th) and so, realistically we have to beat Malaysia before thinking of any other plans in he World Cup,” said assistant coach Rehan Butt.



