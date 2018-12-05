Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Go Hockey banner

Pakistan to face Malaysia in Hockey World Cup today

Published on Wednesday, 05 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments



Pakistan face Malaysia in the second match of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India today (Wednesday).



A must win match for both the sides, Pakistan lost their opening match 1-0 to Germany while Malaysia were thrashed 7-0 by Netherlands.

Both sides have met four times in the World Cup with Pakistan winning each time.

1973: Pakistan beat Malaysia 4-2, 1975: Pakistan beat Malaysia 2-1, 1978: Pakistan beat Malaysia 3-0, 1998: Pakistan beat Malaysia 7-2

In their most recent encounter during the Asian Champions Trophy in October, Pakistan defeated Malaysia twice, once in the round robin and then in the semi-final on a penalty shootout.

The match between Pakistan and Malaysia will start at 6:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.