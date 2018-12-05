



Pakistan face Malaysia in the second match of the Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India today (Wednesday).





A must win match for both the sides, Pakistan lost their opening match 1-0 to Germany while Malaysia were thrashed 7-0 by Netherlands.



Both sides have met four times in the World Cup with Pakistan winning each time.



1973: Pakistan beat Malaysia 4-2, 1975: Pakistan beat Malaysia 2-1, 1978: Pakistan beat Malaysia 3-0, 1998: Pakistan beat Malaysia 7-2



In their most recent encounter during the Asian Champions Trophy in October, Pakistan defeated Malaysia twice, once in the round robin and then in the semi-final on a penalty shootout.



The match between Pakistan and Malaysia will start at 6:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.



The Nation