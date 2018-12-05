Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR (India): The Malaysian hockey team had a morning training session at the Kalinga Stadium yesterday, where penalty corners were the main focus.





The players, as well as coach Roelant Oltmans looked stress free, despite a 7-0 drubbing by the Netherlands in their opening Group D encounter.



“I'm OK, I'm always Ok, . don't worry about me," said Oltmans when asked how was his morning.



“We had a frank discussion about the Dutch game and it’s understood that the margin of defeat was un expected. It was not necessary and could have been better.



“But our target has not changed, we came here to play in the next stage, and that is still our focus, nothing has changed after the Dutch match as we still have two more matchs to play, against Pakistan and Germany," said Oltmans.



Malaysia won only one penalty corner against the Dutch, and Monday was full of penalty corner set-piece training sessions.



“I can't say what and how we are going to execute our penalty corners but we are ready for every eventuality as we have studied the opponents on how they defend their penalty corners and we have our plans.”



Malaysia will play Pakistan tomorrow, and they can't afford a defeat if they do not want to exit the World Cup early as Germany are our last opponents on Dec 9.



“I would like to say once again that the morale of the team is still high and nothing has changed.



“We all know that the margin of defeat was too big and unnecessary, but I told the players to forget about it and concentrate on Pakistan, our main objective in the group stage right now.”



New Straits Times