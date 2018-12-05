By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR, India: “I built it, so I know how to demolish it as well”.





That’s what Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans said when asked about the rock-solid Pakistan defence which only allowed Germany to score one goal.



Pakistan team manager Hassan Sardar had said that during Oltman's eight-month stint with them, he had built their defence and they will use it in the World Cup.



Sardar and assistant coach Rehan Butt had worked to make the midfield and strike-force better.



Malaysia play Pakistan tomorrow to decide which team go into the play-off and which team head home early from the World Cup.



After this match, Malaysia have a tough encounter against Germany on Dec 9, while Pakistan play the mighty Dutch in the same day, and both matches favour the European teams.



The 16-team World Cup has a tough format, as the four teams who top their groups advance automatically to the quarter-finals while the second and third placed teams in each group are involved in a playoff to decide the other four.



Malaysia and Pakistan are fighting for the third place in Group D, — at least.



"I know the Pakistan players well and what I built in the team, I can take it down as well," said Oltmans.



When asked about Malaysia's losing streak to Pakistan from the Asian Games right up to the Asian Champion Trophy (ACT), Oltmans said the gap has been narrowed slowly.



"It was 4-1 in the Asian Games, then 1-0 in the ACT group stage and then narrowed down to 4-4 in the ACT semi-finals (Malaysia lost the shootout 3-1).



"I call that work in progress. The gap is being narrowed down and we know what to expect, and do, in the World Cup against Pakistan," said Oltmans.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have left no stone unturned to help this team prepare for the World Cup.



And when Malaysia failed to win gold at the Asian Games, MHC hired Oltmans to help Stephen van Huizen prepare the team.



So, now is the time the players not only repay their staunch supporters but also their coaches and MHC by beating Pakistan.



New Straits Times