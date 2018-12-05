

No surrender: Germany captain Martin Haner is bracing himself for a tough match against Holland.



One down, two to go.



After disposing of Malaysia 7-0 in their first Group D match last Saturday, Holland’s appetite has been whetted.





Next up are the Germans, who struggled to beat Pakistan 1-0 on Saturday.



It will be an interesting encounter between Holland and Germany as fans can expect to watch a high level of hockey plus fantastic field and penalty corners goals.



European champions Holland have a number of excellent forwards such as Thierry Brinkman, Roberrt Kemperman and Jeroen Hertzberger, who scored a hattrick against Malaysia.



In the 2014 World Cup in The Hague, Holland edged Germany 1-0 in a group match, with the goal coming from Hertzberger.



Hertzberger said the Germans are a strong team although they did not play in the Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland in June.



“The Germans might not have played well against Pakistan but they definitely have a team that can rise to the occasion to give a reasonably good fight until the final seconds,” said Hertzberger.



“They can play a fast attacking game and click well as a team. We have to be wary of them.”



He added that his matches with Germany have always been touch-and-go and it would be no different in the World Cup.



“We are here to play well in every match and hope to get the desired result,” said Hertzberger, who is featuring in his third World Cup.



German captain Martin Haner said they are expecting a good and interesting match.



“Yes, we did not play many matches this year but we have been training to improve every aspect of our game,” he said.



“We definitely will face a torrid time against Holland as they have proven to be solid team after outplaying Malaysia. We have to play a tight marking game,” said Haner.



The Star of Malaysia