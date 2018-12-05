B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)





Formidable German striker Christopher Ruhr in action. He was the top-scorer in 2013 Junior World Cup. Photo (Courtesy hockey.de)



Germany (FIH Ranking 6) has played most numbers of matches (203) against their traditional rivals Netherlands (FIH Ranking 4). Today will be their match number 204, which is a record for two teams playing against each other in the annals of Hockey.





In World Cup history, Germany has beaten Netherlands thrice: 1-0 (1971), 5-1 (1998 pool match), 1-0 (2002). Netherlands have also beaten Germany thrice: 0-0, tiebreaker 4-2 (1973, semifinal); 3-2 (1990); and 1-0 (2014). The other three World Cup matches were draw: 0-0 (1994), 2-2 (2006) and 2-2 (2010). Here are the statistical highlights:

Particulars MP W D L GF GA Total 203 85 54 64 441 401 In World Cup 9 3 3 3* 13 9 Last Five 5 4** 0 1 10 14 *Lost in tie-breaker in 1973 World Cup Semifinal **Won in shootout in 2017 World League QF and 2016 Olympics Bronze Medal Playoff

Note: The mention of Germany includes West Germany. In hockey, Germany is the successor of West Germany, not a separate team.



Fieldhockey.com