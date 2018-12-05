Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: European giants Germany and Netherlands face off in 204th international meeting

Published on Wednesday, 05 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 36
B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium Bhubaneswar)


Formidable German striker Christopher Ruhr in action. He was the top-scorer in 2013 Junior World Cup. Photo (Courtesy hockey.de)

Germany (FIH Ranking 6) has played most numbers of matches (203) against their traditional rivals Netherlands (FIH Ranking 4). Today will be their match number 204, which is a record for two teams playing against each other in the annals of Hockey.



In World Cup history, Germany has beaten Netherlands thrice: 1-0 (1971), 5-1 (1998 pool match), 1-0 (2002). Netherlands have also beaten Germany thrice: 0-0, tiebreaker 4-2 (1973, semifinal); 3-2 (1990); and 1-0 (2014). The other three World Cup matches were draw: 0-0 (1994), 2-2 (2006) and 2-2 (2010). Here are the statistical highlights:

Particulars

MP

W

D

L

GF

GA

Total

203

85

54

64

441

401

In World Cup

9

3

3

3*

13

9

Last  Five

5

4**

0

1

10

14

*Lost in tie-breaker in 1973 World Cup Semifinal

**Won in shootout in 2017 World League QF and 2016 Olympics Bronze Medal Playoff

 Note: The mention of Germany includes West Germany. In hockey, Germany is the successor of West Germany, not a separate team.

