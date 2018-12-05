

Hockey World Cup 2018 Bhubaneswar: Australia's Flynn Ogilvie vies for the ball during a match against England , PTI



Defending Champions Australia showcased their mettle in the second half of their clash against England, outclassing them by 3-0, to book a quarter-final berth at the ongoing Men's Hockey World Cup at Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.





Three goals in the span of nine minutes by Jake Whetton (in the 47th minute), Blake Govers (in 50th) and Corey Weyer (in 56th), helped Australia retain their top spot in Pool B.



England began the proceedings for the first quarter. Both the sides had equal possession but did not result in any goal.



In the 14th minute, England created two good chances. However, it remained a tale of bad ball control inside the penalty area at both ends.



England carried their momentum from the first quarter as Zachary Wallace found Jack Waller on the left flank, but Australian defenders worked collectively to shake the forward off the ball.



In the 21st minute, Australia won two back-to-back corners but England's goalkeeper George Pinner made three excellent saves as he dived low to his right side to keep the ball out.



Australia, in the 28th minute, again secured two turnovers in its favour, but Tim Brand and Daniel Beale missed their chances to score, with the latter being denied by Pinner's timely intervention.



The intensity notched up with both the teams coming close to score-line multiple times. However, their goalkeepers maintained the level at 0-0 by half-time.



Australia won a penalty corner in the 35th minute of the match. However, Jeremy Hayward got a stick deflection from England's runner and Pinner got down to his right to make a save. In the 45th minute, Matthew Swann hit a cross from the right side but it went to Pinner, who once again saved the goal before ending the third quarter.



Jake Whetton made a big impact in the 47th minute of the match as he scored the first goal for Australia with a stunning finish. A superb run on the right by Tom Craig saw him set up Whetton in the centre with a cut back from the baseline. Whetton shot at the left corner, finally beating Pinner. In the 50th minute, Blake Govers helped his side double the lead as he scored a reverse hit with his back towards the goal after some good work by Eddie Ockenden.



Corey Weyer kept the goal-scoring momentum for Australia with a third quick goal in the 56th minute and finished the game with a 3-0 victory over England.



Australia will next clash with China, while England will lock horns with Ireland in their final Pool B league on December 7.



