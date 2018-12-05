The defending champion’s late strikes sink England; Ireland holds China



Y.B. Sarangi





Australian players celebrate one of their goals. Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



A resolute Australia relied on its tactical innovation to pump in three goals in the final quarter and rein in a stubborn England 3-0 in a crucial Pool B match at the Kalinga Stadium here on Tuesday.





World No. 1 Australia, with six points from two wins, has become the first team to make it to the quarterfinals with one match to go. In the other Pool B match, China and Ireland played out a 1-1 draw to clear the passage for Australia.



Executing plans well



In an absorbing contest, England executed its plans beautifully to contain the Aussie aggression. The Englishmen did some tight marking and out-numbered the yellow-and-green brigade inside its penalty area.



The seventh-ranked England impressed by spreading out and compressing as per the need and forcing Australia to cut its flamboyance and focus on possession.



The defending champion put pressure in the opening quarter through a couple of penalty corners but could not beat the alert England defenders.



Missed chances



In the second quarter, Tim Brand missed the target by a whisker despite showing his creativity at the goal-mouth and Daniel Beale saw his chance neutralised by England ’keeper George Pinner’s timely intervention.



Dylan Wotherspoon spoilt a fine opportunity in the third period, but that did not deter Australia from pressing hard.



Australia’s diligence paid off early in the final quarter. Tom Craig’s pass from the back-line following an excellent move from the right was slotted in by Jake Whetton.



Within a few minutes, Blake Govers latched on to a chance with a reverse stick on the back of a quick counter-attack. Corey Weyer hit home a loose ball to seal the fate of the match.



The results (Pool B): Australia 3 (Whetton 47, Govers 50, Weyer 56) bt England 0; China 1 (Jin Guo 43) drew with Ireland 1 (Alan Sothern 44).



The Hindu