Defending champions Australia scored three late goals to beat England 3-0 in a pool game at the Hockey World Cup.





Barry Middleton and Mark Gleghorne went close for England in the first half and captain Phil Roper also hit the post.



But stunning strikes from Jake Whetton, Blake Govers and Corey Weyer in the final quarter gave Australia their second win of the tournament in India.



"We competed well, particularly in the first half," England coach Danny Kerry said.



"Credit to Australia for taking their chance in the fourth quarter to go 1-0 up.



"We'll look forward to the opportunity that the final game presents us."



England will play Ireland in their final Pool B game on Friday (13:30 GMT).



Kerry's side drew 2-2 with China in their opening game in Bhubaneswar and are third in the table. Australia lead the group and face China in their final pool game.



The top teams in each of the four four-team groups qualify for the quarter-finals, with the second and third-placed teams competing in crossover matches for the right to face them.



England have never won either the men's or women's World Cup, which is the sport's biggest event outside the Olympics.



