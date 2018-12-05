Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

England concede three late goals in 3-0 defeat by Australia

Published on Wednesday, 05 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

Defending champions Australia scored three late goals to beat England 3-0 in a pool game at the Hockey World Cup.



Barry Middleton and Mark Gleghorne went close for England in the first half and captain Phil Roper also hit the post.

But stunning strikes from Jake Whetton, Blake Govers and Corey Weyer in the final quarter gave Australia their second win of the tournament in India.

"We competed well, particularly in the first half," England coach Danny Kerry said.

"Credit to Australia for taking their chance in the fourth quarter to go 1-0 up.

"We'll look forward to the opportunity that the final game presents us."

England will play Ireland in their final Pool B game on Friday (13:30 GMT).

Kerry's side drew 2-2 with China in their opening game in Bhubaneswar and are third in the table. Australia lead the group and face China in their final pool game.

The top teams in each of the four four-team groups qualify for the quarter-finals, with the second and third-placed teams competing in crossover matches for the right to face them.

England have never won either the men's or women's World Cup, which is the sport's biggest event outside the Olympics.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.