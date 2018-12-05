Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Australia march into World Cup second round

Published on Wednesday, 05 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 28
By Jugjet Singh

BHUBANESWAR (India): Defending champions Australia blasted England 3-0 in Group B to qualify for the second round of the World Cup.



Australia only came alive in the third quarter with goals from Jake Whetton (47th), Blake Govers (50th) and Corey Weyer (56th).

Australia coach Colin Batch said: “England did well for three quarters. But in the end, our ability to turn half chances into goals paid off.

"Yes, we are slow starters and will have to work on it. The penalty corners also did not work. But then again, many teams are finding it tough to score from penalty corners. Even Argentina. So that is something we need to look at and improve,” he said.

England skipper Ian Sloan said they had a good start and were able to match Australia for three quarters.

“They were better in the fourth quarter, we should have defended better. But the goals were good (acute angles), and we cannot fault our goalkeeper.

“The result put us in a tough position and we will need to beat Ireland. Matches between the two teams have been close and I expect them to try and beat us as well,” he said.

In another Group B match, China and Ireland played to a 1-1 draw.  Guo Jin (43rd) scored for China, while Alan Sothern (44th) equalised.

New Straits Times

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

