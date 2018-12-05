Errol D’Cruz



Australia equaled a World Cup record with victory (3-0) over England in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. It brought the World No. 1 defending champions their 15th win in a row in the competition, starting with a 5-2 victory over India at the 2010 New Delhi World Cup and continuing the streak into the next edition in The Hague, the Netherlands four years later.





The Aussies are now level with Pakistan who, after losing the 1975 final 1-2 to India in Kuala Lumpur, registered 15 successive victories – eight at the 1978 World Cup in Buenos Aires followed by seven more in Mumbai four years later.



Pakistan, however, lost their opener in 1986 to Argentina 1-3.



Curiously, the last match Australia failed to win at the World Cup was against England – a 2-3 defeat in the opener in New Delhi. They now play China and, barring a result of epic proportions, should have the record for their very own.



Its already a record for the World Cups held on synthetic surface



THE WINNING STREAKS:

PAKISTAN: 1978 WC: bt Ireland 9-0, bt Italy 7-0, bt Netherlands 3-1, bt Malaysia 3-0, bt Spain 2-1, bt Argentina 7-0. Semifinals: bt Germany 1-0 (aet); final: bt Netherlands 3-2.



1982 WC: bt Argentina 6-1, bt Spain 4-1, bt New Zealand 12-3, bt Germany 5-3, bt Poland 4-1. Semifinals: bt Netherlands 4-2. Final: bt Germany 3-1.



AUSTRALIA: 2010 WC: bt India 5-2, bt South Africa 12-0, bt Spain 2-0, bt Pakistan 2-1. Semis: bt Netherlands 2-1. Final: bt Germany 2-1.



2014 WC: bt Malaysia 4-0, bt Spain 3-0, bt India 4-0, bt Belgium 3-1, bt England 5-0. Semis: bt Argentina 5-1, final: bt Netherlands 6-1.



Meanwhile, faced with long rest as many as five days rest between matches, teams have used the opportunity to not just rest and recuperate during matches but also to soak up the sun at the luxury resorts around Bhubaneswar, play golf or visit the many tourist spots especially the temples that Odisha is famous for.



Of course, team managements are mindful of boredom, staleness and the ensuing rustiness that could creep in. Australia coach Colin Batch said, “ It’s different for sure. We are coping with it for now but at the end we’ll find out with a review.”



The Australians earned themselves a really long break after qualifying directly for the quarterfinals by topping pool B and avoiding the cross-overs.



Barry Middleton, the England captain, looks at the positive side of things. “We are not used it but we have some fun during the long breaks. The hotel’s good and we mess around and have some fun and it gives us a chance to rest,” the veteran midfielder said.



The Canadian team made a trip to Puri where the beaches are inviting. Other teams like Pakistan and South Africa hit the mall and the fan park near the Kalinga stadium has drawn many a team.



If nothing else, players have had a chance to catch up on action on the pitch in front of their television sets in the hotel.



