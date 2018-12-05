

Eng v Aus HWC2018



Three stunning final quarter strikes saw Australia beat England in a tough 2018 Men’s Hockey World Cup encounter.





Jake Whetton, Blake Govers and Corey Weyer each produced immaculate finishes to give the reigning champions the win.



The scoreline was somewhat harsh on England, who were on even terms with the world’s number one outfit for much of the game, with Mark Gleghorne and captain Phil Roper coming close in the first half.



That left coach Danny Kerry feeling positive despite the final score.



"We competed well, particularly in the first half," he reflected.



"Credit to Australia for taking their chance in the fourth quarter to go 1-0 up.



"We'll look forward to the opportunity that the final game presents us."



In a circumspect first quarter, Barry Middleton drew the game’s first save with a dangerous cross on the reverse that Lovell just prevented from reaching David Condon.



Australia’s ‘keeper was busy in the second quarter too as the game lit up, keeping out Liam Ansell and brilliantly deflecting Gleghorne’s wicked strike just over the bar, while Roper hit the woodwork for the second straight game.



Pinner was also on top form at the other end, ensuring the teams were level at half-time with two impressive saves low to his right from Australian corners before charging off his line to tackle Daniel Beale as he shaped to shoot.



Gleghorne and Pinner combined to keep out Govers’ corner flick in the 35th minute as Australia ramped up the pressure, with the ‘keeper on hand once again to shortly after to thwart Flynn Ogilvie.



There was nothing he could do to prevent the goals though as Whetton swept the ball into the corner, Govers struck with an incredible no-look shot and Weyer slammed a 56th effort home.



England’s final group game sees them take on Ireland on Friday 7 December at 13:30, a game you can watch live on BT Sport.



England 0 (0)



Australia 3 (0)

Whetton (FG, 47); Govers (FG, 50); Weyer (FG, 56)



Starting XI: Pinner (GK), Ames, Gleghorne, Roper, Dixon, Middleton, Ansell, Condon, Waller, Gall, Sanford



Subs: Taylor, Martin, Sloan (C), Hoare, Calnan, Wallace



England Hockey Board Media release