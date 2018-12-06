



Ayeisha McFerran was awarded the full set as she was named in the 2018 Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division I All-America honors.





The World Cup goalkeeper of the tournament was selected to the first team in the honours list picking up her fourth straight all-America honour after starting every game for the Louisville Cardinals.



She recorded five clean sheets in their season, tying for the most among ACC goalkeepers in 2018 while her goals conceded ratio of 1.24 per game was the second best in the conference and ninth in the US.



Over the course of her career in the US, she has posted 50 career victories, 20 clean sheets and is ranked among the top three on Louisville’s career lists for wins, shutouts and goals against average.



She became the first player in Louisville field hockey history to earn all-America honors as a freshman when she was named to the third team and was selected to the first team in each of the next three seasons.



