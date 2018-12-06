



A wealth of EHL medal winners will travel to Cape Town next week to play their part in the Pro Series Indoor European All-Stars team to take on an African line-up.





The core of the team will come from the 2015 Indoor Hockey World Cup champions Netherlands with PSi ambassador and Amsterdam legend Robert Tigges the man to lead the lines again.



He is joined by fellow Amsterdam men Teun Rohof and Nicki Leijs and goalkeeper Laurens Goedegebuure who played in the 2016 run to silver with the Dutch club. Recently retired SV Kampong defender Sjoerd de Wert – an EHL champion in 2016 – brings defensive stability.



Ronan Gromley is no stranger to world hockey as the Irish legend has featured more than 200 times for his country and an EHL silver with Club de Campo. He was a pivotal part of the World All-Stars in 2017 and will once again be a signature that the kids are fighting for.



The new names in the European side start with Oliver Korn from Germany. The man who has won two Olympic gold medals also adds an indoor hockey World Cup gold medal that he won with Germany in 2007 as a 22-year-old.



Pilou Mariate is the next new name on the list. The Belgian indoor specialist was part of their fairy-tale run to the European Championship finals in January this year. The 16th ranked nation lost the final on a shootout after a run almost equivalent to the Irish Women’s outdoor run.



He was also a pivotal part of the team as Belgium finished sixth at this year’s World Cup, their first World Cup appearance.



Max Plennevaux, another Belgian, is the last name in the squad. He was another vital cog of the Belgian European Championship run, his importance was highlighted with a brace in the semi-final and a game-tying goal at the end of the final to send it to showdowns. He was also on the scoresheet five times at the World Cup as Belgium fell out in the Quarter-Finals.



They will meet the African All-Stars who feature four men that formed part of the South African Men’s side at the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in February. Ryan Julius, Rusten Abrahams and Jethro Eustice are joined by 2018 IPT Player of the tournament Jarryd Jones.



The four SA Internationals are joined by two more of their countrymen, the superb Dayaan Cassiem and Melrick Maddocks who represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Games.



The African All-Stars will take on the European All-Stars in four matches. The matches will all take place at University of Cape Town and will be played at 19:30, directly after the first Women’s series. The matches take place on the 14th, 15th, 18th and 19th December.



The women’s international All-Stars team features German legend Janne Muller-Wieland along with her sister Rhoda, Irish World Cup star Ali Meeke, Dutch indoor internationals Kiki van Wijk and Alexandra Heerbaart, Poland’s Marlena Rybacha as well as Namibian and Zimbabwean players.



Euro Hockey League media release