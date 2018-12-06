Ever a livewire on the field, P.R. Sreejesh had been strangely restrained on the field during India’s game against Belgium on Sunday. The next morning, he left the city for home to be with his hospitalised father, who underwent a heart surgery on Tuesday.





The five-day break before India’s final pool game helped the India goalkeeper make a quick visit without missing much in terms of training, Wednesday morning being the only session he was absent from.



“He is fine now. My family and relatives are there, including my in-laws, as are a lot of cousins. But but I know they sometimes avoid telling me all the details, specially during tournaments, to avoid any stress. So even if they say everything is fine, I remain tense. The best thing to do was to go and reassure myself that he was ok,” said Sreejesh. said while travelling back to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.



“He has already been shifted out of the ICU to a separate room and is likely to be discharged in a day or two. So I can concentrate on the team now.”



Sreejesh watched the Malaysia-Pakistan game at the stadium on Wednesday.



