Talking to Varun Kumar isn’t easy, and for no fault of the youngster. Ever willing to oblige for a quick chat, the 23-year old is too shy to explain himself.





“I have learnt a lot and am still learning but I don’t know about growth. I am still the same, doing the same things,” he told The Hindu.



Man-of-the-match against Belgium for his impressive performance, at the back, incisive passing and earning the penalty stroke that turned the match around, Varun nevertheless has grown immensely in the last two years. But it hasn’t been an easy passage from the junior ranks to the senior. Or even through the junior ranks, for that matter.



Working his way up



He impressed on the domestic circuit in 2012, disappeared the next two years due to an ankle injury and then ground his way back.



An injury saw him miss the 2013 junior hockey World Cup but sheer determination saw him return to the junior National set-up before being part of the junior World Cup triumph in 2016.



“It was disappointing at that time. But the fact that my teammates were climbing the ranks and playing international games also motivated me to do better and prove myself. The injury took away almost two years of my career but it also helped me learn a lot about myself and the virtue of patience and hard work,” said Varun.



Immediately after the JWC high came the low of being out of the senior core group and uncertainty about future. And then, out of the blue, came the call-up to join the Indian team for its Europe tour in August 2017 where he made his international debut.



His ability to read the game and stay calm in crunch situations, with the added advantage of being a drag-flicker, has seen him grow as a crucial member of the current side. As one who grew up idolising Rupinderpal Singh, it is ironic that he has now replaced his idol in the side.



Varun’s biggest strength is his accuracy and power, both with aerial balls and grounded shots. Rock-solid on the left flank, Varun has perhaps conceded least turnovers and his tackling is clean enough to frustrate opposition strikers.



Unlike many from Punjab to whom being flashy comes naturally, There is little flamboyance in Varun, who prefers to let the stick to the talking. It’s worked well enough so far.



