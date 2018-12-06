The Netherlands dominates early proceedings



Y.B. Sarangi





Pushing ahead: Marco Miltkau, who scored one of Germany’s goals, beats the Dutch goalkeeper during a raid. Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



Germany’s workmanlike approach helped it withstand immense pressure and rally to beat Netherlands 4-1 in a high-profile Pool D contest here on Wednesday.





Germany’s second win enabled it top the table with six points and brighten its chance for a direct qualification to the last eight.



The spirited Dutch tested the Germans early with some dangerous moves and tough tackles. They took the lead when Valentin Verga’s attempt from close went in from a German stick.



Boosted by its midfield, the Dutch forward-line remained active. Captain Billy Bakker hit two powerful shots into the German circle but could not find support.



Germany defended well and tried to make the most of its counter-attacks, including one in which Niklas Wellen’s shot hit the side board.



Beautiful goal



The Germans earned two consecutive short corners at the stroke of half-time. Mathias Muller converted the second with a beautiful variation that was executed with clockwork precision.



The Netherlands maintained the tempo to fetch four penalty corners in the third quarter, but Germany defended with determination. In the final period, Germany built up attacks to put pressure on the Netherlands and scored thrice in the last eight minutes.



Lukas Windfeder’s low drag-flick from a penalty corner changed the narrative, Marco Miltkau’s push took a Dutch stick to consolidate the lead and Christopher Ruhr’s penalty stroke conversion completed the tally.



Later, Pakistan and Malaysia played out a 1-1 draw.



The results (Pool D): Germany 4 (Mathias Muller 30, Lukas Windfeder 52, Marco Miltkau 54, Christopher Ruhr 58) bt Netherlands 1 (Valentin Verga 13); Pakistan 1 (Muhammad Atiq 51) drew with Malaysia 1 (Faizal Saari 55).



The Hindu