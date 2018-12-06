s2h Team







Germany appeared tentative when it struggled to beat Pakistan in the tour opener. Today too it did not appear a juggernaut but the prodigal looking Netherlands' inability to put on goals on the scoreboard when dominated, gave room for them to wait for their turn. It came in the fourth quarter. Provided chances after chance by ever-green Florian Fuchs, German pumped in three more goals to it first half solitary goal to romp home 4-1 over traditional foes.





It was Netherlands, which was pressing hard in the entire first half that got the lead late in the first quarter through Micro Pruijser, who spooned a left wing solo and then ran around the cage to keep himself balanced.



This was in the 12th minute that put their neighbours on back foot.



Thereafter it was seen the Dutch were indulging in individual plays so uncharacteristic of them. Three solos in the second quarters, apiece by Weerden, Billy Bakker and alike did not move the scoreboard.



A minute before the lemon time, Germany earned its first of three penalty corners of which in an indirect manouvre Matias Mueller equalized.



Dutch continued their schemes in the third quarter, which gave them three continuous penalty corners but Joren Hertzberger, who struck a hattrick the other day, did not impress.



Six minutes in to the last quarter Mink van der Weerden tripped Floran Fuchs on the left side of the circle which prompted the umpire to give Germany its second penalty corner. Lucas Windfeder managed to send his flick between postman and goalie on the right.



Pumped up German converted another penalty corner and a stroke to add salt to the wounds to finish the day wonderfully with 4-1 scoreline. With two wins in as many as two matches, Germany now tops the pool. Germany remains to play Malaysia while Netherlands to lock horns against Pakistan.



