By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: The team that thrashed Malaysia 7-0 earlier, got routed in the World Cup today.





The Netherlands, who were so dominant against Malaysia, were crushed 4-1 by Germany at the Kalinga Stadium.



Netherlands took the lead through Valentin Verga in the 13th minute and had looked comfortable.



But a late blitz from the Germans, who had beaten Pakistan 1-0 in their first match, saw Mathias Muller (30th), Lukas Windfeder (52nd), Marco Miltkau (54th) and Christopher Ruhr (58th) demolish the Dutch.



"Patience was the key in our success today as we kept defending well even after letting in an early goal. As the match wore on, the Dutch lost their energy while my players’ energy level went higher and we managed to make it into a wonderful win," said German coach Stefan Kermas.



Netherlands coach Max Caldas said the tournament is a marathon, and not a sprint.



"This is a long tournament with many tough matches lined up, and I believe it is a marathon and not a sprint so we will take things slowly.”



"Once in a while a goal shower (early defeat) is good for the team as it can wake us up."



Netherlands next play Pakistan, while Malaysia meet Germany on Dec 9 to complete the group fixtures.



New Straits Times