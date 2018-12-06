



©: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Germany claimed a stunning 4-1 victory against the Netherlands on day eight of the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, a result which saw Die Honamas take control of Pool D.





They scored three final quarter goals to advance to the knock-out stages and put them in a super position to claim the quarter-final spot on offer.

Germany’s Christopher Rühr had the first shot in anger while Dutch captain Billy Bakker forced a good save from Tobias Walter before the opening goal arrived in the 13th minute.



Valentin Verga was credited with the goal, driving in from the left before seeing his cross-shot take a wicked deflection off a Germany stick to put the Netherlands – 7-0 winners against Malaysia in their opening match of this World Cup – into the lead on the occasion of Max Caldas’s 100th match in charge of the team.



Germany almost levelled a minute later when Mathias Müller hit the post with the goal at his mercy at the end of a slick penalty corner routine.



While the pace of Rühr and Florian Fuchs certainly asked questions of the Dutch defence, the Netherlands looked the team most likely to score in the second quarter with Bakker, Jonas de Geus and Bob de Voogd all having clear sights at goal.



However, Germany dragged themselves level just before half time, with Müller this time making no mistake to finish off a penalty corner identical to the one he had earlier missed.



The Netherlands were well on top in the third quarter but failed to take advantage of numerous penalty corner opportunities.



It was something that would cost them dear with Germany producing a stunning performance in the final quarter to claim a memorable 4-1 triumph over their great rivals.



Lukas Windfeder’s low penalty corner drag-flick put Die Honamas ahead before a typical poacher’s finish from Marco Miltkau made it 3-1. The Dutch tried to rally, but any hope of rescuing the match ended when Christopher Rühr launched a penalty stroke high into the Netherlands goal to complete the scoring at 4-1 and put Germany firmly in control of Pool D.



“It is crazy to play 4-1 against the Dutch, we didn’t expect that”, said Germany’s Mats Grambusch after the match.



“They were the better team in the third quarter, and we conceded a few penalty corners against us and they could have scored, but they didn’t because of our good defence. In the end we had the power to turn the match around in the final quarter.”



The Dutch sit second in the group with three points with Malaysia and Pakistan scrambling for a crossover spot after their 1-1 draw.



On Thursday, reigning Olympic champions Argentina face France while New Zealand take on Spain.



Euro Hockey League media release