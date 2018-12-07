Ayeisha McFerran has been named on the All-American Team of the Year once again.





Super keeper: Ayeisha McFerran. Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO



IRELAND’S HEROIC GOALKEEPER Ayeisha McFerran has capped an unforgettable 2018 with another prestigious individual honour as she was named on the All-American Team of the Year for the fourth year in-a-row.





The 22-year-old was one of the stars of the show as Graham Shaw’s side produced a historic and magical run — which resulted in silver medals — at the Hockey World Cup this summer.



McFerran was the one of the most outstanding performers over the course of the two-week tournament, most memorably in their quarter and semi-final shootout wins over India and Spain respectively.



Subsequently, she was named goalkeeper of the tournament.





Elena Tice and Ayeisha McFerran at full-time McFerran with Elena Tice at the World Cup. Source: Joe Toth/INPHO



A student at the University of Louisville, she continued her terrific form Stateside and has been rewarded with a place on the All-American Team of the Year once again.



The Larne native, who is due to graduate next May with a degree in Exercise Science, becomes the first player in Louisville’s history to earn four All-America accolades.



In the US in November, she was included in the Atlantic Coast Conference Team of the Year and was selected for the national All-Star game in Kentucky, after an outstanding season.



McFerran’s attention will now turn to the Irish team once again in 2019 as they begin their bid to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.



The 42