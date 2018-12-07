

Trinity’s Erica Markey. Pic: Adrian Boehm



The final series of EYHL Division 2 games for 2018 take the field on Saturday with the scramble for points intensifying across the groups.





Trinity lost their first two games in the group but a strong 3-1 win over UCC last time out has reignited their challenge and they will be heavy favourites to beat Greenfields at Santry Avenue.



Indeed, they picked up one of their most important wins of the campaign last Sunday with Erica Markey’s single goal seeing off Corinthian 1-0. That result sees them top of the provincial competition with just one goal conceded in nine outings.



The reds have a tricky away assignment at UCC who need a win to kee their interest in the competition flowing into the new year.



In the other pool, Catholic Institute host Dungannon with a win set to lift them above Monkstown who are on a bye weekend, potentially putting 10 points between them and the chasers.



Insta ground out a 2-1 win over Cork C of I on Thursday evening to keep up their perfect start to the campaign on all fronts, Chirstine O’Shea and Aoife Hickey with the goals.



Lurgan and NUIG battle it out for their first win of the competition at Dangan.



In Leinster, Monkstown strengthened their hold on third place in Division One on Monday with a 4-0 win over an under-strength Naas. Town were three up by half-time in a strong result, Rachel Moore adding two to her season’s total.



Should Town win their Saturday tester against Glenanne at Rathdown, they would move within a point of leaders Trinity with the top three cutting a seven-point wedge between them and the chasing pack.



Our Lady’s will hope they can get points on the board to raise their chances of avoiding the bottom rung of the table. They are seven points adrift going into their game with North Kildare in Terenure.



Eighth place Naas host ninth Rathgar while sixth placed Genesis face seventh team Avoca in a pair of well-matched ties.



Women’s weekend fixtures

EYHL Division 2

Pool A: Trinity v Greenfields, 1.30pm, Santry Avenue; UCC v Corinthian, 3pm, Mardyke

Pool B: Catholic Institute v Dungannon, 3pm, Rosbrien; NUIG v Lurgan, 1.20pm, Dangan



Leinster Division 1

Last Sunday: Trinity 1 (E Markey) Corinthian 0

Monday: Monkstown 4 (R Moore 2, S Hoban-Logan, C O”Reilly) Naas 0



Saturday: Genesis v Avoca, 1.15pm, St Raphaela’s; Monkstown v Glenanne, 4pm, Rathdown; Naas v Rathgar, 12pm, Caragh Road; Our Lady’s v North Kildare, 12.30pm, Terenure



Munster Division 1: Limerick v Cork C of I, 11.30am, Villiers



The Hook