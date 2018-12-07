Ben Somerford







Hockey Australia today announces the appointments for the national Indoor Hockey teams with a view to the 2022 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.





Steve Willer has been re-appointed as the national men’s Head Coach while Mark Sandhu has been appointed as the national women’s Head Coach.



Sandhu replaces Stewart Fenton who has held the position for the past eight years.



Australia’s men’s team made history at the 2018 Indoor World Cup, reaching the semi-finals for the first time, while the women’s team reached the quarter-finals.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier said: “We are excited to announce the appointments of Steve Willer and Mark Sandhu as Head Coaches of our men’s and women’s national Indoor Hockey teams.



“At the same time, we thank Stewart Fenton for his service and contribution, achieving unprecedented success for the women’s team at the past two World Cups.



“Steve’s re-appointment comes following his success with the men’s side at the 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cup which showcased the good structures he’s put in place.



“Mark’s appointment is an exciting one having worked hard in recent times to upskill himself and taking over a women’s side which has made steady progress in recent years.”



The re-appointment of Willer will extend his tenure to 2022, having taken over following the 2015 Indoor Hockey World Cup.



Willer was the men’s team Assistant Coach and Video Analyst at the 2015 Indoor Hockey World Cup, before taking up the Head Coaching role in 2016.



Willer brings more than 20 years’ experience in elite sports coaching and sport science, having studied a Masters of Applied Science in Sports Coaching in 2007 and having had previous experience coaching numerous Indoor Hockey sides in Victoria.



“It is an exciting opportunity to continue in the Head Coach role for the Australian men’s Indoor Hockey team, especially after the outstanding success we had at the 2018 Indoor World Cup,” Willer said.



“We have a lot of talented indoor players throughout Australia and I am looking forward to further developing an effective Australian style of play and increasing the depth and international experience of our players and coaches.”



Sandhu takes up the women’s head coaching role having been Willer men’s assistant coach for the Indoor World Cup earlier this year.



He has also previously led the women’s team at the 2007 and 2011 Indoor Hockey World Cups and was assistant coach for the NT Stingers in this year’s Australian Hockey League.



Sandhu has also been an international Indoor Hockey umpire, officiating at the 2003 Indoor Hockey World Cup.



“It's an honour to once again be appointed as the Australian Women’s Indoor Hockey Head coach,” Sandhu said.



“I want to acknowledge Stewart Fenton and his assistant Gaye Tarrant on their results in Berlin earlier this year and look forward to working on continuing to build on their success.



“The women are now well placed to push for a podium finish at the next World Cup.”



Fenton departs the role having made a major contribution in leading the Australian women’s team from 2011 to 2018 and also previously in 1999 and 2000.



During his time in charge, the Australian women’s team have achieved two quarter-final finishes at the 2015 and 2018 Indoor Hockey World Cups.



*HA is also now looking for applications for the vacant National Indoor Assistant Coaches and Independent Indoor Selectors positions. For more info and to apply, head to www.recruitment4hockey.com.



