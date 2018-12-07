



Seven-time world champions and the current Champions Trophy title holder Netherlands announced their 32-member squad for the FIH Pro League. The Dutch national women play their first game on 27 January in New Zealand. The Orange Army will host China for its first home game on 10 April.





According to the head coach Alyson Annan, the team has a good diversity as it has right mix of younger and older players and the diversity will give an opportunity to the team management to change the composition over the six-month long tournament.



All 32 selected players take part in a training camp in preparation for the FIH Pro League. This takes place from 10 to 17 January 2019 in Cadiz, Spain.



Netherlands Women's squad for FIH Pro League:



Ireen van den Assem

Kyra Fortuin

Margot van Geffen

Eva de Goede

Kiki Gunneman

Alexandra Heerbaart

Lieke Hulsen

Yibbi Jansen

Kelly Jonker

Marloes Keetels

Josine Koning

Sanne Koolen

Maartje Krekelaar

Renee van Laarhoven

Laurien Leurink

Caia van Maasakker

Frederique Matla

Freeke Moes

Laura Nunnink

Malou Pheninckx

Lisa Post

Famke Richardson

Pien Sanders

Lauren Stam

Marijin Veen

Anne Veenendaal

Hester van der Veld

Maria Verschoor

Xan de Waard

Lidewij Welten

Ginella Zerbo

Magot Zuidhof



