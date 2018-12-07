Netherlands women announce squad for FIH Pro League
Seven-time world champions and the current Champions Trophy title holder Netherlands announced their 32-member squad for the FIH Pro League. The Dutch national women play their first game on 27 January in New Zealand. The Orange Army will host China for its first home game on 10 April.
According to the head coach Alyson Annan, the team has a good diversity as it has right mix of younger and older players and the diversity will give an opportunity to the team management to change the composition over the six-month long tournament.
All 32 selected players take part in a training camp in preparation for the FIH Pro League. This takes place from 10 to 17 January 2019 in Cadiz, Spain.
Netherlands Women's squad for FIH Pro League:
Ireen van den Assem
Kyra Fortuin
Margot van Geffen
Eva de Goede
Kiki Gunneman
Alexandra Heerbaart
Lieke Hulsen
Yibbi Jansen
Kelly Jonker
Marloes Keetels
Josine Koning
Sanne Koolen
Maartje Krekelaar
Renee van Laarhoven
Laurien Leurink
Caia van Maasakker
Frederique Matla
Freeke Moes
Laura Nunnink
Malou Pheninckx
Lisa Post
Famke Richardson
Pien Sanders
Lauren Stam
Marijin Veen
Anne Veenendaal
Hester van der Veld
Maria Verschoor
Xan de Waard
Lidewij Welten
Ginella Zerbo
Magot Zuidhof
FIH site