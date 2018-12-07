Ammad Butt gets one-match ban



Uthra Ganesan





Ammad Butt.



Pakistan might have been hoping to continue further in the World Cup but things have taken a turn for the worse for the side.





Midfielder Ammad Butt, one of the key players in the side, has been hit with a one-match ban after the draw against Malaysia.



Ammad has been charged with deliberately jumping on and hurting Malaysia’s Faisal Saari while rushing to defend a penalty corner in their Pool D match on Wednesday.



“We are not just happy but disgusted with this clearly biased decision. All this is simply to ensure Pakistan is out of the tournament since Malaysia’s situation is worse than us and they are desperate to survive,” Pakistan coach Rehan Butt told The Hindu. He also said the team would protest against it with the FIH.

Rizwan out



That is not the only bad news for the team. Captain Rizwan Sr. has been ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle fracture suffered in the same game. Sources though confirmed Pakistan has already put in an application for replacement but it is unlikely to be approved before its last league match against Holland on Sunday.



The Hindu