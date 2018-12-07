

Black Sticks striker Hayden Phillips, who scored in the 50th minute, weaves between three Spain players. FIH



Two fourth-period goals have ensured the Black Sticks men advance to the last 12 at the Hockey World Cup.





Hayden Phillips scored in the 50th minute and Kane Russell in the 56th minute as New Zealand came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Spain in their final pool match at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India on Thursday (Friday NZ Time).



The result sees Darren Smith's squad finish on four points with a 1-1-1 record, in third spot in the pool behind World No 2 Argentina, who defeated the Black Sticks 3-0 on Monday (Tuesday NZT), and France, who upset Argentina 5-3 in the late game on Thursday (Friday NZT) to qualify at the expense of Spain.



The 20th-ranked French side, who the Black Sticks defeated 2-1 last week, scored four second period goals to lead 4-1 at halftime before holding off Argentina thanks to a late goal from Francois Goyet in the final match of Pool A play. Despite finishing level with New Zealand on four points and losing head-to-head, France took second on goal difference (+1 to New Zealand's -2).



Finishing third, the Black Sticks will face China, Ireland or England in the cross-over knockout round on Monday (Tuesday NZT), with a spot in the quarterfinals against either Argentina or Australia at stake.



New Zealand, ranked ninth in the world, fell behind early after a field goal from Albert Beltran in the ninth minute, before Alvaro Iglesias put the World No 8 Spaniards up a pair just before halftime.



After a scoreless third period, Phillips gave the Black Sticks a chance, with a rocket shot from the field, before Russell secured their progression with a well-taken penalty corner.



China face unbeaten World No 1 Australia, while Ireland and England meet in the final matches of Pool B on Friday (Saturday NZT). The winner of the Ireland-England match will likely face the Black Sticks in the next round, while a draw could trigger a three-way tiebreaker.



Black Sticks 2 (Hayden Phillips 50', Kane Russell 56') Spain 2 (Albert Beltran 9', Alvaro Iglesias 27'). 1Q: 0-1, HT: 0-2, 3Q: 0-2



