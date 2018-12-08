By AYUMBA AYODI





Kenya Police's Willis Okeyo (right) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Wazalendo's Nelson Shikaku during their Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park, Nairobi on November 11, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Defending champions Kenya Police and Butali Sugar will be without some influential players in their top-of-the-table clash at City Park on Sunday.





Police will be without their midfield kingpin Willis Okeyo due to suspension, while Butali Sugar will miss the services of their enterprising striker Zack Aura who is in Morocco on work commitment.



Police and Butali Sugar won their respective matches last Sunday to set up the title decider this weekend.



Police edged out Nakuru 2-0 at Greensted in Nakuru while Butali Sugar crashed Strathmore Gladiators 3-0 at City Park.



The results saw Police, three-time champions, take their tally to 60 points and uphold their three-point lead. Butali remained second with 57 points.



Police only need a draw against the 2016 champions to retain the title while Butali must win to draw level with Police on 60 points.



Victory will see Butali reclaim the title on goal difference since they have +60 against Police’s +50.



Police prevailed over Butali 3-0 in the first leg hence Dennis Owoka’s side will be on a revenge mission.



“Everything is at stake for us and we are going for nothing short of victory,” declared Owoka.



Owoka said that they will have to refine on their penalty corner delivery, saying it has been wanting.



“We had 12 penalty corners against Strathmore but utilized none,” said Owoka.



"We are taking it easy since we have done enough this season. We know the task ahead is tough but we know our strong points," said Police skipper Oliver Echenje.



"It's a big challenge since Butali are on revenge mission after we beat them in the first leg."



The relegation battle will also go down to the wire this weekend with Parkroad Badgers (ninth), Nakuru (10th), Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCA-U) (11th) and Western Jaguars (12th) fighting the big axe.



Three teams will be relegated from the Premier League with only one being promoted from the Super League.



Badgers, who have 22 points, must win against Wazalendo on Saturday to stay in the league but a loss will have them wait for the outcome of other matches to know their fate.



Nakuru, who have 20 points, must beat Western Jaguars in Nakuru on Saturday to also survive relegation.



Jaguars, who have 18 points, will also face KCA-U on Sunday at City Park. They must win their two matches if they hope to remain in the league.



