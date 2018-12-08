

Grove Menzieshill v Inverleith – Photo by Duncan Gray



The long-standing Tayside monopoly of the indoor National League championships finally came to an end last season when Inverleith and Clydesdale Western won the respective men`s and women`s titles – will that new order continue or is a Dundee revival on the cards?





Inverleith begin the defence of the men`s title with a three-game session on Saturday, they open against capital rivals Grange, then Clydesdale and finally Kelburne.



The Edinburgh side are no novices at holding on to their crown, last year was their fifth indoor title, but coach Stuart Neave believes it generates additional pressure.



“In my experience there is always a greater expectation when you are champions and many teams raise their game against you,” Neave remarked.



In addition, he added: “Three game days are always challenging and each team will provide a different challenge for us, whether through style of play or changes in personnel.”



Whether Grange, Clydesdale or Kelburne have the personnel or drive to upset Inverleith`s aspiration for a sixth title will be answered on Saturday, but will still give Neave food for thought.



“It should certainly give us an indication of where we are at, and what needs to be worked on.”



So where will the main challenge to Inverleith come from? The most likely source should be Grove Menzieshill who have an immense indoor pedigree in Scotland – 20 titles since 1985 is proof of that.



There is little doubt that the Taysiders will mount a serious campaign to return the crown to its home in Dundee. The former champions start their day with Western Wildcats and then newly promoted Dunfermline Carnegie.



Rivals Dundee Wanderers, third last season, could again make an impact on the final outcome, especially with the indoor talents of Fergus Sandison and Bobby Ralph.



Of the rest, both Grange and Wildcats have been successful sides in the outdoor competition, but can this talent be successfully transferred to the indoor game – that is the question?



Last season`s runners-up Kelburne have had a challenging outdoor season and will be hoping for a stronger their indoor performance. It will also be interesting to see how newcomers Dunfermline Carnegie cope with the pace of the top flight.





Dundee Wanderers v Clydesdale Western. Photo by Duncan Gray



There has also been a revolution in the women`s National League 1, Dundee Wanderers` years of dominance ended with a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Clydesdale Western.



And after early fixtures against Hillhead and Edinburgh CALA, the two sides lock horns in the final encounter of Sunday`s programme. While the result may provide an early indicator of relative form, it will hardly contribute to the final destiny of this year`s crown.



Wanderers look strong contenders to retrieve their crown, they have Scotland international Becky Ward back in the ranks, and the likes of youngsters Emily Dark and Charlotte Watson in goal scoring positions, so they could have a strong squad.



Edinburgh University raised a few eyebrows with their results last season – in many respects the students were a breath of fresh air – and in the end they finished a well-deserved fourth.



They start this season with games against Grange and Watsonians. The latter might also make an impact if they can transfer some of their outdoor success to the indoor court.



Grove Menzieshill also have a strong indoor tradition and also start their campaign against Watsonians and Grange.



Scottish Hockey Union media release