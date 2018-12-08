



Martin Haner (pic) is the captain marvel for the Germany team.





A doctor by profession, he is not only the Germany hockey skipper but can also play outdoor as well indoor hockey.



Haner was a member of the Germany team that won gold in 2012 London Olympics and also featured in the Indoor World Cup in Berlin in February, which Germany won the silver.



Haner said that he finished his studies in April and graduated to become a surgeon specialising in orthopaedics.



The 30-year-old defender said that he is having a great run in the World Cup in Bhubaneswar.



“I am happy to be doctor and also enjoy playing hockey for my country. I can juggle my time for my work as well as for playing hockey,” said Haner.



Germany did not featured in the Champions Trophy in Breda, Holland in June but they played a scintillating performance against world No. 4 Holland to register an impressive 4-1 win.



Germany edged Pakistan 1-0 in the first match to top Group D with six points, three points clear of second placed Holland.



The Germans are clear favourites to top the group and claim a direct ticket to the quarter-finals.



A draw for Germany against Malaysia on Sunday is enough for them to reach the last eight.



Haner said that they are having a good run in the World Cup.



“It is a real boost to beat Holland with a score of 4-1 as they are a strong team.



“What makes it more interesting is that we came back from a goal down to score four against them,” said Haner.



“We are really enjoying the game and hope to continue playing like this in all matches.



“We have four days break before we face Malaysia in the last group match.”



The Star of Malaysia