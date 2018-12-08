By Aftar Singh



Disappointment was written all over Mohd Fitri Saari’s face.





He knew hopes were high on him to marshal the midfield but he failed to carry out his duties well as the centrehalf in the first two Group D matches against Holland and Pakistan.



Malaysia were thrashed 7-0 by Holland before they came back from a goal down to hold Pakistan 1-1 in the second match.



Malaysia and Pakistan have one point from two matches.



Malaysia need to upset world No. 6 Germany in their last group match tomorrow to qualify for the second round while Pakistan, who conceded fewer goals, take on Holland.



Germany, who lead the group with two wins over Pakistan (1-0) and Holland (4-1), have never lost to Malaysia in the World Cup.



The 25-year-old Fitri admitted that he is nowhere near his best form but vowed to make amends against Germany.



“This is my second World Cup and I wanted to play better but I’ve struggled,” said Fitri, who has represented Malaysia 160 times.



“All the players in the midfield also failed to play as a unit as we kept losing the ball easily.”



He said the demoralising defeat against Holland affected them.



“We had a bad start but played better against Pakistan. We created more chances and should have won the match but we missed a number of sitters.



“Instead, we were lucky as we came back from a goal down to hold Pakistan.



“We have put ourselves in a difficult position as we need a win over Germany to finish top three in the group to move to the second round.



“It’s a do-or-die situation for us. To beat Germany is really going to be tough as they are in top form. They play great hockey with excellent passing and are very dangerous once in the semi-circle.



“The Germans proved they are title contenders by beating Holland (4-1),” said Fitri, who leads the midfield with Mohd Marhan Jalil, Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor, Meor Mohd Azuan Hassan and Joel van Huizen.



Fitri said they were not throwing in the towel and vowed to emulate France and create an upset tomorrow. France stunned Olympic champions Argentina (5-3) on Thursday.



“France showed that no team are unbeatable in the World Cup. If France can do it, so can we.”



The Star of Malaysia