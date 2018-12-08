Win over Canada today will give India top position in Group C, direct entry into quarters



Indervir Grewal in Bhubaneswar





Australia’s Aran Zalewski celebrates with teammates after scoring against China . AFP



INDIA have had a relaxing break from the World Cup. The hosts haven’t played a match in five days. Since their exhausting draw against Belgium, the Indian players have danced and sang at the fan park. They took a trip to Puri, involving fun and games at the beach. In the long break, India have had a fair number of training sessions. They have “used the time to study their next opponents that much better”, captain Manpreet Singh said.





“We had a long gap but we kept working on our fitness. We also had a long time to study our opposition, know their weaknesses, strengths,” he added.

But the break has also tested their patience. “Watching other teams play, we are getting restless. We want to play our match. Every athlete feels that way,” said Manpreet, who looked a little uncomfortable during the press conference.



The break has not gone well for the captain, who seems to be under the weather. He missed training twice, and his availability for the crucial encounter against Canada looks doubtful.

However, putting on a brave face, Manpreet said that the team had prepared well for the Canada match. “Mentally, we are prepared, we want to give our best,” he said.



Manpreet, though, admitted that it would come down to the execution of the plans. After planning and practising for five days, will India be able to make the mental and physical transition to playing a match? That question, as Manpreet said, will be answered on Saturday.



Goal difference



India have already qualified for the knockouts, but tomorrow’s fixtures will decide which team finishes on the top and qualifies directly for the quarterfinals. By the time India take the field on Saturday, they will know exactly what is needed from them to finish on top in the pool. Currently, India and Belgium have four points, but the hosts have a goal difference of five. World No. 3 Belgium are second with a goal difference of one. Belgium play South Africa in the first match, and with a big win will put India under pressure. Coach Harendra Singh refused to get involved in the ‘what if’ discussion. “We are on the second floor, while Belgium are in the basement. Let them climb to our level, then we will think about climbing to the next level,” Harendra said.



But looking at the permutations and combinations might not do the team too well. Analytical coach Chris Ciriello said the team would not look at the other results and do their own thing. “We want to win the game,” the Australian said.



AUSTRALIA HUMBLE CHINA 11-0, ENGLAND BEAT IRELAND 4-2



Australia fell just one goal short of matching their record for the biggest victory in a World Cup, but the 11-0 hammering of China was a perfect way to register another record to their name. On a hazy evening, to which Australia contributed inadvertently, at the Kalinga Stadium, the two-time defending champions broke Pakistan’s record of the longest win streak in World Cups. Eight years after beating India 5-2 in New Delhi, Australia got their 16th consecutive World Cup win to break Pakistan’s record set during their 1978 and 1982 title victories. Australia missed out on a double record, but not for a lack of trying. Leading 11-0 against the Chinese, one of the tournament’s surprise packages, Australia took out their goalkeeper for an extra outfield man. With over a minute to go, they got more help from China, who got one player sent off with a yellow card. With the equation of outfield players reading 11 to 9 in Australia’s favour, the Kookaburras swarmed the Chinese third. However, they just couldn’t get to a dozen, which would have equaled the world record. Their biggest win — 12-0 over South Africa — had come at the 2010 edition in New Delhi.



China still qualify



Despite their biggest loss in a World Cup, debutants China still managed to qualify for the knockouts after England beat Ireland to knock their neighbours out of the tournament. England’s 4-2 win meant the crowd witnessed 17 goals in a day. Four months after the Irish women amazed the world with a runners-up finish in the World Cup, the Ireland men couldn’t create their own fairytale. After a draw and two losses, Ireland finished last in their pool, a point behind China (two points). China will play world No. 20 France in the crossover, while England, who finished second, will take on New Zealand.



Second blow for Belgium



Belgium were dealt a second blow as their most capped player — John-John Dohmen — was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to illness. Three days back, Belgium had lost another senior player, Emmanuel Stockbroekx, due to an injury.



