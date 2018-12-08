s2h Team







On the eve of India taking on Canada in its last pool match, Indian coach Harendra Singh expects two things from his wards. Firstly, a win and secondly without conceding goal.





"I don't want to depend on the outcome of South Africa and Belgium match tomorrow. I want my team to win, that too without conceding single goal" he outlined how he sees tomorrow's crucial encounter.



India is now sitting at top of the 4-team pool with good goal aggregate and goal difference. India needs to win tomorrow's match with good margin to keep the status.



Belgium too has one win and a draw like India, and will play South Africa tomorrow. If Belgium can score like India did against the African Champions (7-0), the things may turn hot for India.



For the host, who are aiming for direct quarterfinal entry and are arms away from achieving it, Saturday is day to reckon with.



While doing what all he can, Harendra will alos take the help of divinity to see his team do well against Canada, a tricky customer for India historically.



Harendra was candid when he said: "I have been going to place of worship on India match days ever since 1982'.



"I will go tomorrow too."



He was obviously referring to 1982 Asian Games final in which Pakistan thumped India with a 7-1 score, which hurt many a Indian.



Harender conceded to the fact that India is a better ranked team compared to Cananda, and hopes they put up a good fight tomorrow.



"I am still on the second floor. They are in the basement insofar as position in the pool and goal difference are concerned".



" Our goal average is a lot better. We will go all out to maintain the status".



"We will play some different kind of hockey tomorrow and try variations depending on the game and situation". Harendra also patted himself for his prediction of 'so called' weak teams



"I predicted Japan, China and France are teams of the future, and they showed what they are today", he said, focussing his attention to other teams in Bhubneswar.



"The small teams come to major tournaments to prove they are here to prove, and these teams proved so"



Stick2Hockey.com