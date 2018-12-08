By Aftar Singh and S.S.Kanesan





Sandwiched: Malaysia’s Fitri Saari (centre) fighting for the ball with two Pakistan players during the Group D match at the Kalinga Stadium on Wednesday.



MALAYSIA came to the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, with high hopes but they could well be returning home on Monday.





Their remaining Group D tie against impressive Germany is a crucial one and they must secure a win to qualify for the second round.



Roelant Oltmans’ men played below par in the first two matches against Holland and Pakistan and only have one point.



The Malaysian players were a letdown, except for goalkeeper S. Kumar, who shone in the first two matches.



Malaysia were thrashed 7-0 by Holland and needed a win over Pakistan in the second match and they were very lucky to salvage a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.



Malaysia and Pakistan have one point each but Malaysia are bottom of the group after conceding eight goals and scoring just one while Pakistan are third as they conceded only two goals and scored one.



Malaysia wrap up their group fixtures against a well-oiled German team who have registered two impressive wins.



Germany edged Pakistan 1-0 and came back from a goal down to blast world No. 4 Holland 4-1.



Oltmans admitted that Malaysia have made their task very difficult after only managing a draw against Pakistan.



“We created many chances and earned seven penalty corners against Pakistan but only managed to score one through Faizal Saari.



“We did not play to our true form. However, it’s still not over for us as we have one more match,” said Oltmans.



He admitted that Germany are a solid team and they are the favourites after beating Holland 4-1.



“The Germans have proven that they can beat any top team and they’re very disciplined.



“We have four days rest and we need to plan against Germany.



We know that we have to play our hearts out against them to get the desired results.



“It will be tough but nothing is impossible in the World Cup,” said the Dutchman.



Malaysia need at least a draw against Germany and hope that Holland beat Pakistan in order to scrape through.



Malaysia have never beaten Germany in the World Cup.



