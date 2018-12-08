By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: Malaysia coach Roelant Oltmans is still in two minds on how to tackle mighty Germany tomorrow (Sunday), as his men need at least a draw to stay afloat in the ongoing Men’s Hockey World Cup.





After a 7-0 drubbing by the Netherlands and a 1-1 draw against Pakistan, Malaysia have to beat or hold the Germans to a draw to qualify for the play-off stage.



And if Malaysia manage a draw against Germany, Oltmans and his men must also pray that the Netherlands beat Pakistan in the next match.



“If we attack, we open up our defense. And if we defend, the chances of Germany scoring late goals is there.



“So, it (tactics) will be decided during the run of play on when to attack and when to defend.



“As far as we are concerned, our target has not shifted, and we still aim to qualify for the next round. And if that means we have to beat or hold Germany to a draw, we will have do it,” said Oltmans after a training session at the Kalinga Stadium yesterday.



The players yesterday were doing drills specifically to counter the Germans.



“Our session turned out quite well, and hopefully the players remember to execute them during game day,” said Oltmans.



Germany had posted a stunning 4-1 victory over the Netherlands, and this spells trouble for the Malaysian team.



“As I said before, this (Group D) is not an easy group, in fact it's the toughest in this World Cup and so, there are bound to be ups and downs. But there is always an element of surprise, and we have to work harder to get it off the Germans,” said Oltmans.



Germany’s scintillating performance moved them onto six points, three points clear of second placed Netherlands, and are now favourites to top the pool and claim a direct ticket to the quarter-finals.



A draw or a win for Germany against Malaysia in their final match would seal them first place, ahead of the Dutch.



“It is crazy to win 4-1 against the Dutch, we didn’t expect that,” said Germany’s Mats Grambusch.



“We have another crucial match against Malaysia, and we can't take things lightly as our future in the World Cup depends on this match.”



