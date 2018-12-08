By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: If the Malaysian team are looking for inspiration ahead of tomorrow’s match against giants Germany, they should keep watching the video of the epic France-Argentina battle in Group A.





World No 20 France, the lowest ranked team in the World Cup, upset every form book to stun Olympic champions Argentina 5-3.



Argentina did not know what hit them, and their coach as well as skipper were in a daze after the match, trying to justify their defeat.



France’s Gaspard Baumgarten summed it all up: “We had more desire, we were committed to win this match. We wanted to create history and we did it as a team.”



France coach Jeroen Delmee said: “We had a really good preparation leading to the World Cup. Never before, by French standards, has so much of effort been placed on a hockey team. We went on tours as well as played many international friendlies, including in Canada and South Africa before coming to India.



“In the end, we have created our own history by beating the Olympic champions to advance to the next level from such a difficult group.”



Delmee said: “I told them once they stop playing hockey and start their working lives, memories will always come back to the sweet moments one experiences in the game.



“And what better way than to have memories which say you beat Olympic champions Argentina in a World Cup match?” said Delmee.



Argentina coach German Orozco said: “Before the match, New Zealand and Spain had played to a 2-2 draw and we had confirmed our top spot in the group and qualified for the quarter-finals.



“That news, to a certain extent, had made my players complacent and lose their focus.”



