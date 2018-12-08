China also assured of an entry into the knockouts



Y.B. Sarangi





Firing it in: James Gall, second from left, is ecstatic after slotting in England’s third goal.



A determined England outsmarted Ireland 4-2 in its final Pool B encounter to secure a place in the crossovers of the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here on Friday.





England collected four points to claim the second spot behind pool-topper Australia, which directly reached the quarterfinals. The English victory also ensured China’s entry into the knockout stage at the expense of Ireland.



China had two points, while Ireland had just one. England will meet New Zealand and China will take on France in the crossover matches on Monday.



The Englishmen, who controlled the pace and put constant pressure, went 1-0 up in the 15th minute. Zachary Wallace took it on the right and passed it on from the back-line to David Condon to complete the formalities.



Ireland showed a lot of patience to defend its post sturdily and mark the Englishmen diligently.



Goal glut



The third quarter produced a goal-show, with both sides scoring four goals within three minutes. Ireland’s organised attack, consisting of short passes, brought the equaliser when Chris Cargo found the target.



Liam Ansell’s blazing hit restored England’s lead, while Shane O’Donoghue’s penalty corner conversion made it 2-2.



Liam Sanford’s long hit was deflected in by James Gall in the third quarter and Mark Gleghorne’s 60th minute strike completed the tally.



Earlier, defending champion Australia rode on Blake Govers’ triple strike and Tim Brand’s brace to rout China 11-0 and finish its pool engagements with an all-win record.



The top-ranked team, which posted the biggest win of the event so far, was one goal short of its World Cup record of 12-0 victory over South Africa in Delhi eight years ago.



The results (Pool B): Australia 11 (Blake Govers 10, 19, 34, Aran Zalewski 15, Tom Craig 16, Jeremy Hayward 22, Jake Whetton 29, Tim Brand 33, 55, Dylan Wotherspoon 38, Flynn Ogilvie 49) bt China 0; England 4 (David Condon 15, Liam Ansell 37, James Gall 38, Mark Gleghorne 60) bt Ireland 2 (Chris Cargo 35, Shane O’Donoghue 37).



The Hindu