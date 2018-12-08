By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: Despite the 11-0 hammering by Australia, China still made it to the next round as they finished third in Group B of the World Cup here in India on Friday.





World No 1 Australia topped the group, while England finished second when they beat Ireland 4-2 in another match.



China, with two draws, ended third while Ireland were bundled out of the World Cup.



In the playoffs for quarter-final spots, China will play Group A runners-up France while England will take on third-place New Zealand.



England and Ireland needed a draw to both qualify for the next round but the European teams were in no mood for a compromise.



Australia got their 11 goals through Blake Govers (10th, 19th, 34th), Aran Zalewski (15th), Tom Craig (16th), Jeremy Hayward (22nd), Jake Whetton (29th), Tim Brand (33rd, 55th), Dylan Wotherspoon (38th) and Flynn Ogilvie (49th).



England's goals were scored by David Condon (fifth), Liam Ansell (37th), James Gall (38th) and Mark Gleghorne (60th).



Chris Cargo (35th) and Shane O'Donoghue (37th) scored for Ireland.



RESULTS



GROUP B



AUSTRALIA 11-0 CHINA

IRELAND 2-4 ENGLAND



New Straits Times