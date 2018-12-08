Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Stats Speak: Australia break Pakistan’s record with 16th consecutive wins in World Cups

Published on Saturday, 08 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 42
By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)


Jake Whetton scoring a goal for Australia (Courtesy - Hockey India)

Australia defeated China 11-0 in a pool match of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, thus registering their 16th consecutive win in World Cups, which is a new record.  The Kookaburras broke the record that was held by Pakistan who had won 15 back-to-back matches in the 1978 and 1982 editions.



The win over China was Australia’s second biggest in World Cups. Their biggest win came against South Africa in New Delhi (2010) when they won 12-0. It is also the biggest ever in the history of World Cup. Here are the stats:

11+goals scored in 5 matches in World Cup:

Total Goal scored

In a match

Year

Venue

Winner

Runners-up

Match

Score

15

1982

Mumbai

Pakistan

New Zealand

12-3

13

1978

Buenos Aires

Germany

Poland

9-4

12

2010

New Delhi

Australia

South Africa

12-0

11

2010

New Delhi

South Korea

Canada

9-2

11

2018

Bhubaneswar

Australia

China

11-0

 Most consecutive wins: 16 by Australia - 6 in New Delhi (2010), 7 in Hague (2014) and 3 in Bhubaneswar (2018). Earlier, Pakistan had a record of 15 consecutive wins - 8 in Buenos Aires (1978) and 7 in Mumbai (1982).

