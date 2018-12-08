By B.G.Joshi (in Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar)





Jake Whetton scoring a goal for Australia (Courtesy - Hockey India)



Australia defeated China 11-0 in a pool match of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, thus registering their 16th consecutive win in World Cups, which is a new record. The Kookaburras broke the record that was held by Pakistan who had won 15 back-to-back matches in the 1978 and 1982 editions.





The win over China was Australia’s second biggest in World Cups. Their biggest win came against South Africa in New Delhi (2010) when they won 12-0. It is also the biggest ever in the history of World Cup. Here are the stats:



11+goals scored in 5 matches in World Cup:

Total Goal scored In a match Year Venue Winner Runners-up Match Score 15 1982 Mumbai Pakistan New Zealand 12-3 13 1978 Buenos Aires Germany Poland 9-4 12 2010 New Delhi Australia South Africa 12-0 11 2010 New Delhi South Korea Canada 9-2 11 2018 Bhubaneswar Australia China 11-0

Most consecutive wins: 16 by Australia - 6 in New Delhi (2010), 7 in Hague (2014) and 3 in Bhubaneswar (2018). Earlier, Pakistan had a record of 15 consecutive wins - 8 in Buenos Aires (1978) and 7 in Mumbai (1982).



