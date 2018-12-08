

Pushing the limits: China’s Jun Su (centre) struggling to score as Australia goalkeeper Andrew Charter defends during the Group B match yesterday.



DEFENDING champions Australia went on a remarkable goal-scoring spree by thrashing hapless China 11-0 to secure their third consecutive win in a Group B match in the World Cup.





Australia were far too strong for debutants China as Blake Govers emerged as the top scorer when he hit the goals in the 10th, 19th and 34th minutes.



Tim Brand scored a brace in the 33rd and 55th minutes while six others – Aran Zalewski (15th), Tom Craig (16th), Jeremy Hayward (22nd), Jake Whetton (29th) and Dylan Wother­spoon (38th) and Flynn Ogilvie (49th) contributed the other goals for Australia.



It was the biggest margin win for the mighty Australia at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar yesterday.



Australia topped the group and gained an automatic berth into the quarter-finals while China have two points in three matches and they have to wait for the outcome of the Ireland versus England match to determine their fate.



The Star of Malaysia