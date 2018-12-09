‘Hockey has changed in the last decade, has become faster’



Y.B. Sarangi





Dilip Tirkey.



Three-time Olympian Dilip Tirkey feels the newly promoted Hockey5s, a shorter version of the sport, should complement and co-exist with the traditional 11-a-side format to make hockey more popular. At a time when the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is promoting Hockey5s, Tirkey said the traditional format should be protected to retain the charm of the sport.





“This (11-a-side) should continue as the main format. Duration of a match should be kept the same — 70 minutes (instead of the curtailed 60 minutes). I think it’s being played for less time now,” Tirkey told The Hindu while watching a Hockey World Cup match at Kalinga Stadium here.



“Hockey5s can emerge as a different avatar. In tennis, we have singles and doubles, in shooting and athletics there are different events too. Having two formats is always beneficial,” he said.



Tirkey was happy with the advancement the sport has made in recent times. “Hockey has changed in the last eight to 10 years. A lot of scientific inputs have enhanced performances.That’s the reason why new countries like France, Ireland and China are giving tough fights to traditional teams in this World Cup.



“Various rule changes like self-passing and the freedom to raise one’s stick have made the sport faster. Fitness level of players has increased. Players have become more confident because of their fitness.”



Fitness factor Tirkey added better fitness and new tactics had blurred the division between a defender and a midfielder. “Now there is a little difference between the full backs and midfielders. You can see a lot of interchanges.”



For Tirkey, finding new hockey followers in his home state is a novel experience. He is pleased to see the crowd appreciating quality contests instead of just rooting for the home country.



“This is a new dimension of the sport. Earlier, we have seen empty stands when the host is not in action. Not here though. Hockey has changed the profile of a place like Bhubaneswar. The number of fans has increased,” said Tirkey.



The Hindu