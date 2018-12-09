Catholic Institute, Trinity, UCC and Lurgan made the big moves to complete the pre-Christmas phase of the women’s EY Hockey League Division 2 which is now at the halfway point.





In Pool A, Trinity moved ahead of Corinthian courtesy of a 6-0 win over Greenfields while the reds fell to UCC, meaning four sides are very much in the running for the two playoff places.



Clodagh Fullston set Trin on their way when she touched in Rachel Burns’ shot. Ailish Long slotted a penalty corner and it was 3-0 via Amy Buttimer following lovely interplay between Fullston and Sally Campbell.



Sinead Collins was having a stormer in the Greenfields goal but she could not keep out final quarter goals from Isy Delamer, Fullston and an Erica Markey drag-flick.



UCC got right back into contention with an important 3-1 win over Corinthian, jumping up to 9 points, one behind the reds and Trinity. Aebhfhinn Bourke scored on the quarter-time whistle to give them a great start and Emma Cripps got the second from a penalty corner breakdown.



Aoife Collins put them three clear in the third quarter and while Lauren McGrane got one back for Corinthian, the Cork side had the four points for the win.



Queens have the lead in the group with 14 while Trinity and Corinthian are on 10 with UCC on nine at the halfway stage while Greenfields have one to their name.



In Pool B, Catholic Institute continued their perfect start to the campaign with a comfortable 5-2 win over Dungannon at Rosbrien. They dominated the first half to lead 3-0.



Roisin Upton played in Kim Daly for a sweet finish in the second minute to set the tone. Ciara Moloney added two more before half-time. Roisin Upton and Leah Cleary extended the lead out to five before Dungannon rallied with efforts from Zoe Henderson and Jill Elliott in the closing 12 minutes.



The Limerick side head the group on 16 points from four games, three ahead of Monkstown who did not play this weekend.



Lurgan defied the odds to beat NUIG in Galway, travelling with 13 players including two debutantes – Libby Jegou and Mia Proctor – to come back from 2-0 down for a 4-3 win.



Katie Codyre and Rachel Heskin gave the Galway side a brilliant start, building a two-goal lead in the first 26 minutes.



But Lurgan soon started to find their rhythm as they coped with the absence of Emma Lindsay, Carly Johnston, Nicola Thompson, Louise Murray and Chloe McCann.



Sarah McClure’s penalty corner strike gave them hope just before half-time and they were level two minutes into the second half when Ulster Under-18 Olivia Gibson shot home from mid-circle on her reverse.



They went in front in brilliant style, a move started by McClure’s turnover. She played it wide right to Lydia McNeill who beat a player and moved the ball on to Lauren Wright who lifted over her marker’s stick and burned off a couple more defenders before slipping to McClure to walk the ball into the goal.



Assistant coach-player Natalie Barr’s strike put them 4-2 up before NUIG made it interesting with eight minutes to go via Codyre.



The result lifts Lurgan to six points, level with Dungannon, and above NUIG who have two to their name.



Women’s EYHL Division 2 – day five results

Pool A: Trinity 6 (C Fullston 2, A Buttimer, I Delamer, A Long, E Markey) Greenfields 0; UCC 3 (A Bourke, E Cripps, A Collins) Corinthian 1 (L McGrane)



Pool B: Catholic Institute 5 (C Moloney 2, K Daly, L Cleary, R Upton) Dungannon 2 (Z Henderson, J Elliott); NUIG 3 (K Codyre, L Wright, R Heskin, K Langan Lurgan 4 (S McClure 2, O Gibson, N Barr)



Irish Hockey Association media release