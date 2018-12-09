



ISLAMABAD - Former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh has urged Pakistan team to play attacking hockey against Netherlands in their last pool match of the Hockey World Cup on Sunday in India.





Talking to APP, Shahnaz said it is a do or die situation for Pakistan team and players must give their all-out in the final pool match.



"Pakistani players played defensively in the match against Malaysia which resulted in a 1-1 draw. This type of game must be avoided against the Netherlands," he said.



Shahnaz, who was capped 68 times and scored 45 goals for the Pakistan team, referred Pool D as the death pool saying all teams in it are tough ones.



"If Pakistan comes 2nd in pool D then will face Canada but if gets at No. 3 then will play Belgium in the crossovers," he said.



The Nation