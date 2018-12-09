By Ijaz Chaudhry



Pakistan’s last pool match is against Holland on Sunday. The two sides share seven World Cup titles among themselves of the total 13 editions played.





Pakistan has come across Holland no less than 10 times in the World Cup- more than any other country-including three finals.



Pakistan has won five times (including a shootout), Holland thrice, and two ended in a draw.

1971: Draw 3-3 1973: Pakistan beat Holland 2-1 1975: Draw 3-3 1978: Pakistan beat Holland 3-2 (final) 1982: Pakistan beat Holland 4-2 (semifinal) 1986: Holland beat Pakistan 2-1 1990: Holland beat Pakistan 3-1 (final) 1994: Pakistan beat Holland (final) on shoot out after 1-1 2002: Holland beat Pakistan 2-1 2006: Pakistan beat Holland 3-2 (cross over 5-8 position)



Though, presently there is a big gap in the rankings: Holland (no 4) and Pakistan (no 13). Holland, the reigning European Champions defeated Pakistan 4-0 at the Champions Trophy this year in the last encounter between them.

All this makes Dutch favourites for the tie.



But the way this World Cup has progressed so far, anything can happen.

France, the lowest ranked side among the 16 teams here, sent shock waves defeating Argentina, the world no 2 and the Olympics Champions, to finish second in pool A.



China, the second lowest ranked and making its World Cup debut, drew with England (no 6) and Ireland (no 10) to make it to the next round from pool B.

In fact, after the completion of just two rounds of the pool matches, all the 16 teams had earned at least one point.



Coming to Pakistan’s pool, on the opening day, Holland trounced Malaysia 7-0 while Pakistan went down fighting 0-1 to Germany (no 6). That made many predict wins for Holland and Pakistan over Germany and Malaysia respectively in the second round of the pool. While Pakistan was held by Malaysia 1-1, Holland was brought down to earth as Germany defeated them 4-1.



Pakistan was hit with problems before this vital game.



Captain M.RIzwan Sr has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament because of a toe fracture.



Vice-captain Ammad Shakeel Butt was given one match suspension for an alleged reckless tackle in the match vs Malaysia. In the latter case, good news came on Saturday.



Pakistan’s appeal against Ammad’s suspension has been successful. Terming it ‘harsh’ not ‘reckless’ the suspension has been overturned. Now, Shakeel can play against Holland but he will be on a yellow card; another yellow and he misses the next match.



Anything Could Happen.



