By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: National coach Roelant Oltmans has made up his mind on what to do against Germany in Sunday’s crucial World Cup Group D encounter at the Kalinga Stadium here.





The writing is on the wall — if Malaysia lose, they would be exiting the tournament early as there are no classification matches for the last placed team in each group.



Pakistan play the Netherlands in the other Group D match, and if Malaysia and the former Asian champions both lose against the European giants, it will come down to goal difference.



However, Malaysia do not have a healthy goal count.



The World No 12 were hammered 7-0 by the Dutch, while Pakistan only lost 1-0 to Germany.



"We are left with no choice but to play attacking hockey when possible, and counter attacks when we get the breaks.



"This is because if we defend, we will be hit by the Germans in penalty corners, which they are very efficient in earning and converting them," said Oltmans.



And what about Malaysia's penalty corners? Malaysia only netted once from a penalty corner, netted by Faizal Saari in the 1-1 draw with Pakistan on Wednesday, in two matches.



"Out penalty corner set-pieces did not work against Pakistan. We, however, have been working on them in the last three days and the seven-man battery looks much more comfortable now," said Oltmans.



Malaysia won seven penalty corners against Pakistan but only scored one. They missed other set-piece attempts due to lack of practice during actual match situations.



The coaches were holding back the set-pieces for special occasions to shock the opponents, but in the end, the players could not execute them properly.



As for German coach Stefan Kermas: "We want to top the group and qualify directly for the quarter-finals, so our match against Malaysia is also very important.



"There is no letting up at this stage, as if we do not do well against Malaysia, the Dutch victory (4-1) will come to nothing.



"We have smart players who can read the game and change their plans to suit the moment and that's our strength and that's why we won the big game against the Dutch, and it will be applied in the Malaysian game as well," said Kermas.



New Straits Times