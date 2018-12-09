By Jugjet Singh



BHUBANESWAR: Hosts India hammered Canada 5-1 on Saturday to top Group C and qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Cup here.





Even though, Belgium also had seven points from three matches, they finished second on goal difference, while Canada took third in the group.



Fourth placed South Africa was eliminated from the tournament.



Harmanpreet Singh (12th), K. Chinglensana (46th), Lalit Upadhyay (47th, 57th) and Amit Rohidas (51st) deliverd for India.



Canada replied through Floris Son in the 39th minute.



In another Group C match, South Africa shocked Belgium with an early goal from Nicholas Spooner in the first minute , but it was as far as they went.



Belgium, the World No 3, then hit five goals with ease through Alexander Hendrickx (14th, 22nd), Simon Gougnard (18th), Loick Luypaert (30th) and Cedric Charlier (48th).



New Straits Times