Indervir Grewal in Bhubaneswar





Amit Rohidas celebrates after scoring India’s fourth goal. FIH



It never looked too difficult a task. Belgium had already helped India by not putting any extra goal difference pressure on the hosts. The Olympics silver medallists’ 5-1 win over South Africa earlier in the day meant that India only needed to beat Canada by a one-goal margin to top the pool. A 1-0 win over the world No. 11 side was going to be enough for a direct entry into the quarterfinals.





India started confidently, yet cautiously. They were not looking too anxious to get that first goal. At the same time, they didn’t want to get caught off-guard and concede first, like Belgium did in the first minute. As the quarter progressed, India grip over the match became firmer. The urgency to score made India a little more focused in the final third. A goal seemed imminent; the capacity crowd felt it as well, but the collective gasps suggested impatience was growing. Until Harmanpreet Singh fired a low drag-flick past the goalkeeper’s right kicker to send the spectators into frenzy.



The goal sent a wave of comfort around the stadium and would have settled any nerves the players may have felt at the start of the match. At that point, it looked like India were not going to have too much trouble topping the pool. But that lasted until nine minutes into the third quarter, when Floris van Son finished off a brilliant counterattack by Canada with a fluffed shot over the goalkeeper.



Got comfortable



The goal came against the tide but was not completely unexpected. India had gotten too comfortable after the first goal. They were not fighting hard enough for the balls, not shifting the ball enough. From 57 percent possession in the first quarter, India fell to 44. Their passing accuracy fell below Canada’s. From making just one circle entry in the first half, Canada’s number went up to four, and they even got a shot.



The third quarter became a bit chaotic for India. Canada knew that staying close to India would make the hosts nervous. “We wanted to keep the tension in the game by keeping it close for as long as possible,” said Scott Tupper.



Canada were successful in doing that. India moved away from their strategy and felt they could run over Canada. Their control on the ball returned (64 percent possession), and Canada were pegged back for most part. But the patience was no longer there. It showed in the final passes. The players held on to the ball for too long. It led to counterattacks, one of which led to the equaliser. In the six minutes that followed, India’s anxiousness returned. Canada were not made to work too hard in defence and were content sitting back. That complacency cost them dearly.



Flat Canada



While Canada came out a little flat, India’s start was electric. An interception, three quick passes and a dangerous cross led to the ball being kicked out by the goalkeeper. But the weak kick from a surprised Antoni Kindler sent the ball just as far as the top of the circle. Chinglensana Singh, rushing in, smashed the ball into the far corner. Before Canada could refocus, Lalit Upadhyay made it 3-1. Canada’s Sukhi Panesar made a suicidal error, of not releasing the ball early, just outside his own circle. Upadhyay stole the ball and smashed it through the goalkeeper’s pads.



The match was over. But India weren’t done yet. Amit Rohidas got one with an improvised penalty corner shot after the stop wasn’t clean, before Upadhyay deflected Sumit’s cross in the 57th minute.



Pak news: Butt relief, but coach reprimanded



Bhubaneswar: Pakistan’s Ammad Butt’s one-match suspension was revoked by an FIH Appeal Jury, and he will be available against the Netherlands on Sunday. He was suspended for an incident in the match against Malaysia. The jury found that Butt was at fault for carelessly, but not recklessly, running into a Malaysian player, noting that he later showed concern for the Malaysian player. The jury reprimanded Butt, adding that a yellow card in the remainder of the tournament could result in a suspension. Meanwhile, assistant coach Danish Kaleem was reprimanded for moving in the stadium without his accreditation card during the match against Malaysia. IG



