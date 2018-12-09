Host turns up for the party in the final quarter after failing to breakthrough for 45 minutes



What India needed to do to make the quarterfinals depended on how many Belgium pumped in against South Africa. What it eventually required was just a win.





What the host ended up doing was comprehensively dismantle Canada 5-1 in its final Pool C match of the World Cup here on Saturday.



A six-minute period in the final quarter was enough for the host. In fact, one would have loved to be a fly on the wall during the two-minute break at the end of the third quarter.



Unfruitful forays



For 45 minutes, India had been constantly attacking but was unable to break past the Canadian defence. Aerial scoops were mistrapped, short passes went awry.



India kept parking itself in the opposition half but the forwards just could not find the final pass or shot that would reflect on the scoreboard.



Instead, it kept conceding turnovers and ran the risk of conceding a goal, which it did in the 39th minute when Floris van Son shot in over a grounded Sreejesh and an absent defence.



That was the equaliser Canada had been looking for after Harmanpreet Singh’s rasping hit in the 11th minute off the second PC.



Wake-up call



It was also the wake-up call the team needed to finally pull up its socks, with a little help from a screaming Sreejesh and some choice words from coach Harendra Singh.



The fourth quarter saw a different India turn up and the way things spiced up and turned around stunned the crowd and the Canadians - for completely contrasting reasons.



It began with Chinglensana Singh slotting in a rebound after Kothajit Singh’s shot hit David Carter’s pads in the 46th.



A minute later, Lalit Upadhyay stole the ball from Sukhi Panesar on the edge of the circle and shot in on the move.



Four minutes later, Amit Rohidas converted a PC. It was 4-1.



Canada, which had hoped to keep the game tight and pull off an upset, was left clueless. The same Indians who had been unable to get a shot at goal despite at least six clear chances, were putting everything on target.



Their defence crumbling, Canada had no choice but to go for the attack, opening up further gaps at the back and Upadhyay got one more, this time put through by Sumit.



It made up for the easy chance he had missed earlier in the game. It also earned India a direct entry into the quarterfinals of the World Cup.



Goal that hurt



Belgium, meanwhile, managed an identical 5-1 win against SA but the one goal that SA scored - in 36 seconds, the fastest of the tournament - and one that was disallowed right at the end as the clock had wound down - hurt them more.



India made sure it wouldn’t matter in the end.



Reprieve for Pakistan



Meanwhile, Pakistan got a reprieve after vice-captain Ammad Butt was let off with a reprimand by the FIH Appeals Jury on Saturday for injuring Malaysia’a Faisal Saari during its Pool D match.



Butt had been handed a one match suspension by FIH Technical Delegate Christian Deckenbrock but the Jury decided to reduce the punishment after accepting that Butt ran carelessly but not recklessly into Saari.



However, it also recommended suspension if Butt received a yellow card in the remainder of the tournament.



The results: Belgium 5 (Alexander Hendrickx 2, Loick Luypaert, Simon Gougnard, Cedric Charlier) bt SA 1 (Nicholas Spooner).



India 5 (Lalit Upadhyay 2, Chinglensana Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas) bt Canada 1 (Floris van Son).



