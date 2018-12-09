Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Belgium rout South Africa to reach second round

Published on Sunday, 09 December 2018 10:00 | Hits: 26
Hitting hard: South Africa’s Rhet Halkett (right) in action against Belgium’s Simon Gougnard during the Group C match yesterday.

BELGIUM came back from a goal down to outplay South Africa 5-1 in the Group C match at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.



Belgium completed the group fixtures with seven points from two wins and a draw and they have qualified for the second round while the African side have only one point from three matches.

The South African team shocked world No. 3 Belgium by taking the lead in the very first minute through Nicholas Spooner.

But Belgium, who needed a big margin win to top the group, came back strongly to score five goals.

Alexander Hendrick scored a brace in the 14th and 22nd minutes. Simon Gougnard (18th), Loick Luypaert (30th) and Cedric Charlier (48th) contributed the other goals.

The Star of Malaysia

